Heartbreaking photos pour in from Kelowna wild fires via social media
Users took to social media to show their first hand experiences while dealing with the Kelowna wild fires and B.C. area. Take a scroll through below and see for yourself.
I couldn't even imagine...
View from my brother’s house in West Kelowna. He’s on evacuation alert. Sometimes this year has been a bit too much to wrap my head around. #bcfires #wildfires pic.twitter.com/66RXQZiOaY— Shelly Wutke (@kidswap) August 16, 2021
This beast is gnawing it’s way into West Kelowna now. pic.twitter.com/A7oFWcBKOQ— Mike (@Midnightrider98) August 16, 2021
A message to tourists in #Kelowna right now.— Emmy (@BeBrave_Now) August 16, 2021
Go home.
A message to tourists thinking of coming to the #Okanagan in the next few days. Don't.
We're in crisis, stay away, get out of our way, we're fighting for our cities & towns here.
-Richard, RedDeerNews.Area pic.twitter.com/jIf9NmMxMu
@narjuicee
:( #kelowna #heatwave #britishcolumbia♬ Love Tonight - David Guetta Remix - Shouse
@milyion
Kelownafirenia #wildfires #kelowna #canada♬ original sound - Emilia
So I just flew over and then through hell between Vancouver and Kelowna. At one point it was pitch black outside the plane window (at 4:30 pm) and the inside of the cabin smelled like a campfire. #bcwildfires #nofilter pic.twitter.com/IdrukUVvuH— Lisa Kadane (@LisaKadane) August 15, 2021