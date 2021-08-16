iHeartRadio

Heartbreaking photos pour in from Kelowna wild fires via social media

Via CTV News Vancouver - See their story here: https://bc.ctvnews.ca/b-c-wildfires-growing-blazes-lead-to-coquihalla-highway-closure-evacuation-alerts-for-merritt-kamloops-1.5548713

Users took to social media to show their first hand experiences while dealing with the Kelowna wild fires and B.C. area. Take a scroll through below and see for yourself.

I couldn't even imagine...

@narjuicee

:( #kelowna #heatwave #britishcolumbia

♬ Love Tonight - David Guetta Remix - Shouse
@milyion

Kelownafirenia #wildfires #kelowna #canada

♬ original sound - Emilia
