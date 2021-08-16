Heartbreaking photos pour in from Kelowna wild fires via social media

Users took to social media to show their first hand experiences while dealing with the Kelowna wild fires and B.C. area. Take a scroll through below and see for yourself.

I couldn't even imagine...

View from my brother’s house in West Kelowna. He’s on evacuation alert. Sometimes this year has been a bit too much to wrap my head around. #bcfires #wildfires pic.twitter.com/66RXQZiOaY — Shelly Wutke (@kidswap) August 16, 2021

This beast is gnawing it’s way into West Kelowna now. pic.twitter.com/A7oFWcBKOQ — Mike (@Midnightrider98) August 16, 2021

A message to tourists in #Kelowna right now.

Go home.

A message to tourists thinking of coming to the #Okanagan in the next few days. Don't.

We're in crisis, stay away, get out of our way, we're fighting for our cities & towns here.

-Richard, RedDeerNews.Area pic.twitter.com/jIf9NmMxMu — Emmy (@BeBrave_Now) August 16, 2021