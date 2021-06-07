iHeartRadio

Heatwave in Jasper & Banff Ends with 40 cm Snow Storm Warning

via : flickr

 

We’ve all been LOVING that taste of summer time weather these past two weeks. Much of Alberta has been enjoying the warm welcome of +25 degree weather, however it looks like Alberta’s mountain park areas (Jasper & Banff) are already under a snowfall warning.

 First week of June and apparently Winter’s still here…. 

 Environment Canada has issued heavy snowfall warnings for along highway 93, and are warning people to consider avoiding driving in the area until conditions approve. By Tuesday morning 30-40 cm of snow is expected to fall in the higher elevation regions.  

 - @mariah.mae

 

 

VIA : https://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html?prov=ab

