Heinz is launching condiments inspired from social media posts

They went through blogs, tweets, and social media posts from condiment lovers and will be releasing three new sauce creations in Canada.

Tarchup, Wasabioli and Hanch. LOL!

Tarchup is a mix of tartar sauce and Ketchup and was inspired from a late night tweet from a woman named Arianne from Toronto.

Wasabioli was born in an online wedding forum from Emma also from Toronto when she was trying to figure out how to remove a wasabi and garlic aioli stain from her mother’s vintage dress.

And four years there was a subreddit on how to spice up a pizza order and Deep from Vancouver shared his spicy secret – hot sauce and ranch – HANCH!

The new mashups are now available across Canada at select grocery stores for a limited time and for about $2.99. Heinz is asking to tag them in the strangest foods you pair with these condiments @Heinz_CA and #HeinzCrowdSauced

-Katie Stanners

Source: Kraft Heinz Canada



