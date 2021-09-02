Help Edmonton Animals in Need with ‘GEARS’ Bottle Drive
Seeing posts like this breaks my heart. No animal should go without good care, and a fur-ever home! GEARS Animal Rescue Society is a phenomenal organization. They work incredibly hard to take in animals from poor living conditions, and look to give them a shot at a happy life. However, it looks like they’ve had to put a hold on any new intakes due to shortage of funds. Let’s rally together like good Edmontonians and help GEARS out! More funds raised, means more animals saved!
GEARS Bottle drive is happening this Sunday! Details below - @mariah.mae