Here are all the Memes from The Weeknd's Halftime Show
Odds are, when the masses tune into one of the biggest televised events in North America, there are going to be some memes about it.
Trying to take make the $25 admission price worth it when they tell you the museum is closing in 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/n1vohfeotb— Felipe Torres Medina (@felipetmedinaa) February 8, 2021
what my pizza rolls see from inside the microwave pic.twitter.com/GavZzw7cQR— Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) February 8, 2021
my camera roll when I take my iPad back from a toddler pic.twitter.com/g0OqJLFpPH— 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒆 • 𝑬𝒔𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒏 (@skinclasshero) February 8, 2021
Entering an apartment where I know a dog lives pic.twitter.com/31MhCFu2kx— push push 🏴 (@itspushpush) February 8, 2021
me immediately after someone gives me specific directions pic.twitter.com/XtAsYjHw91— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) February 8, 2021
What my coworkers see on zoom meetings when I think my camera is off #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J8I9bmk4XI— Meggy (@MeggyNikirk) February 8, 2021
Me trying to find the bathroom at the club after 6 or 7 #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/T2tleRUbR7— Dj 112 (@DJ112sa) February 8, 2021