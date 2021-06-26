Here are Spots in Edmonton that need H2O Donations
Food Bank Edmonton
Drop off water at 11508 120 Street or into the Edmonton Food Bank boxes at major grocery stores.
iHuman Youth Society
Call (780)-893-2954 - iHuman is in need of water, sunscreen, bug spray and backpacks!
Hope Mission
Donate HERE and if you see someone in distress or who needs help, call 211 and press 3. This is available 24/7.
The Mustard Seed
Drop off water/sunscreen/hats/school supplies at the Community Outreach Centre, 10568 114 Street. They are open 8:30 - 4 Monday to Friday.