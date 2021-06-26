iHeartRadio

Here are Spots in Edmonton that need H2O Donations

image

 

Food Bank Edmonton

Drop off water at 11508 120 Street or into the Edmonton Food Bank boxes at major grocery stores. 

 

iHuman Youth Society

Call (780)-893-2954  - iHuman is in need of water, sunscreen, bug spray and backpacks!

 

Hope Mission

Donate HERE and if you see someone in distress or who needs help, call 211 and press 3. This is available 24/7.

 

The Mustard Seed

Drop off water/sunscreen/hats/school supplies at the Community Outreach Centre, 10568 114 Street. They are open 8:30 - 4 Monday to Friday. 

 

Treaty 6 Outreach

Email treaty6outreach@gmail.com to donate, they are in need of sturdy outdoor wear and shoes, camping gear, water, socks and underwear, and bags such as backpacks/duffle bags, etc. 

