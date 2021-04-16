iHeartRadio

Here is how alcohol could be allowed at Edmonton Parks this Summer

@bananablackcat

Would you want to crack a cold one at the park? Edmonton may allow you to do so this Summer. People get confused on the details so let's break down how this could come to be and what it would entail. 

The city believes the pilot project will go ahead as long as it is approved by city council.

You can consume it at nearly 25 per cent of the picnic sites at the following parks: Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Whitemud, William Hawrelak, Government House, Rundle, Victoria, and Gold Bar Park(s). Specific timing would be key as well - 11AM and 9PM with bookable sites as well as first come first serve areas.

It will cost the city around $10,000 for signage and communication about the rules. 

Know anyone who would be into this? Let them know! 

 

