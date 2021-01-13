Here's What's Being Cooked Up for Chinatown Dining Week

If there aren’t already a thousand great reasons to be eating out and ordering local right now, here’s another one!

Let your mouth water over all the delicious food (and great deals) being offered for Chinatown Dining Week in Edmonton from January 14 - 24!

Try calling ahead to the restaurants directly instead of using food delivery apps to more directly support local restaurants.

Here are all the restaurants and specials you can get for Chinatown Dining Week!

King Noodle House Pho Hoang (780) 428-8983

10613 97 St

($18) Combo A: Large Bowl of Pho w/ Spring Rolls/Grilled Pork Balls Combo Platter

($18) Combo B: Large Bowl of Pho w/ Vietnamese Iced Coffee and Spring Rolls

Liuyishou Hot Pot (780) 425-8888

9700 105 Ave

($18)Choose a soup base (Spicy, Wild Mixed Mushrooms or Tomato) and you can order ingredients either raw(for cooking at home) or pre-cooked - supreme beef slices, beef omasum, shrimp paste balls, watercress, potato, tofu skin, and steamed rice

Padmanadi 780-428-8899

10740 101 St

($18) Individually-sized ginger beef, curry chicken, or Vegetable Deluxe served with Jasmine Rice, Two Spring Rolls, and Wonton soup

Syphay (780) 423-4241

9441 Jasper Ave

($18) Choice 1: Tohm Yum (Chicken or Vegetable), Phanang Curry (Chicken, beef, or tofu), coconut or steamed rice, 3 meat or vegetable spring rolls

($18) Choice 2: Tohm Yum, Pad Thai (Chicken or Tofu), meat or vegetable spring rolls

Namaste India

10023 107 Ave

($10) Butter Chicken

($18) Butter Chicken, Butter Naan, Basmati rice

Kim Fat Market (587) 982-7888

9905 107 Ave

($10) Special includes Small Tray of Deep Fried Drumsticks or Dry Ribs (many flavours)

($18) Medium Tray of Deep-Fried Drumsticks or Dry Ribs

Macarons & Goodies (587) 473-6400

10548 101 Street

($10) Special includes two 5” pies or six macarons

($18) Large 10” Pie

Hong Kong Bakery - (780) 429-3838

10649 97 St

($10)Special includes 2 BBQ pork buns, 2 coconut buns, and 4 macarons (many flavours)

Tea Bar Cafe (780) 424-0696

10640 98 St

($10)Special includes 1 Original Egg Waffle and 1 Fresh Fruit Bubble Tea