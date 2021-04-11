How Many Americans Would Support Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as Prez

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Also known as America’s Sweetheart. Sexiest Man Alive in our hearts.
And now considering running for POTUS?
Wait. We’re getting ahead of ourselves here.
Newsweek magazine published a poll of its readers and asked which Hollywood starlets they believe in most to run the U.S.
Dwayne Johnson came in as a favourite, earning over 46% of the votes, earning the favour of the public compared to Angelina Jolie and Oprah Winfrey (each with approx. 30% of the votes) and Tom Hanks (22%)
It’s no secret that Dwayne Johnson is a big sweetie pie of a human being and it’s not surprising to see that lots of Americans would trust him with the gig!
