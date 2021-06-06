How to Find Dog-Friendly Patios in Edmonton Kat Manny Becerra on Unsplash Sittin’ in the sunshine on a patio on a beautiful day, sometimes you want your dog to keep you company, and have fun on a day out! Leave it to the Internet to have thought of this already; there’s a website called Bring Fido where you can search up your city and see what patios allow doggos to hang out! Not only do they show ratings (out of 5 dog bones) and also list other dog-friendly activities, trails and parks around the city! So we better see the amount of dogs out on the town increase 10 fold. Cineplex Theatres re-opening this Thursday in Alberta All Cineplex Theatres in Alberta are scheduled to reopen this Thursday WATCH: YEG Area Road Rage Incident Caught on Tik Tok Whoooooooooa. Watch Sheep Graze at this Edmonton Area Farm Baaaaaaaa. Contests Virgin Radio's Patio Patrol! PICK THE HITS!