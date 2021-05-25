iHeartRadio

How to watch the Friends reunion in Canada

HBO Max

With the Friends reunion going on HBO Max in the US of A! It has left a lot of Canadians wondering how they will be able to watch the special.

Narcity Canada reports (https://curiocity.com/heres-when-how-canadians-can-catch-this-months-friends-reunion/) that Crave has confirmed to them that the special will be airing on the platform here in Canada.

Crave has an HBO add on package that you can subscribe to on the streaming platform or start a free trial to watch the special and then dip out if you deem it is not for you!

Watch it this Thursday! 

