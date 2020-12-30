Ice Dragon Cools off in West Ed Neighbourhood

A lot of people miss the infamous dragon that once lived in West Edmonton Mall movie theatre. It once breathed fire and terrified any children within the immediate radius.

Well, move over Mall Dragon, there’s a new dragon in town and he’s a bit cooler.

A family on the West End of YEG has created a huge snow creation, making a dragon the size of a house, complete with green colouring and details.

It moves into the snow creation hall of fame for sure.

You can drive by the creature at 145 St and 84th Ave.

More information at CTV News.