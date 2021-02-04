Ice on Whyte Returns with Self-Guided Tour

This year, Ice on Whyte is going to be a little different, still a great idea for a date or a socially-distant activity if you're feeling stir-crazy at home.

Starting February 13th!

There is actually a way you can see the sculptures in a self-guided tour format, and instead of all the sculptures only on Whyte, they're all around the city.

Ice Sculpture Locations in Old Strathcona:

Ampersand 27

The Woodrack Cafe

Vons Steakhouse and Oyster Bar

Ice Sculpture Locations Downtown:

Sherlock Holmes Pub

Bianco

Cask & Barrell

Rocky Mountain Icehouse

Central Social Hall

You can also check out gorgeous sculptures at the Silver Skate Festival in Hawrelak Park, and at Flying Canoë Volant coming up in March!

ALL your info HERE!