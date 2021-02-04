Ice on Whyte Returns with Self-Guided Tour
This year, Ice on Whyte is going to be a little different, still a great idea for a date or a socially-distant activity if you're feeling stir-crazy at home.
Starting February 13th!
There is actually a way you can see the sculptures in a self-guided tour format, and instead of all the sculptures only on Whyte, they're all around the city.
Ice Sculpture Locations in Old Strathcona:
Ampersand 27
The Woodrack Cafe
Vons Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
Ice Sculpture Locations Downtown:
Sherlock Holmes Pub
Bianco
Cask & Barrell
Rocky Mountain Icehouse
Central Social Hall
You can also check out gorgeous sculptures at the Silver Skate Festival in Hawrelak Park, and at Flying Canoë Volant coming up in March!