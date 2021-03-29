If you miss being at the bar you can now buy ‘Bar Smells’ Candles

Miller lite has released a limited line of Candles inspired by classic bar scents called “Bar Smells” with all profits going to support the service industry.

So if you are missing the sights, sounds and those smells of your favourite bar they believe they have captured it in candle form.

Three bar smells to choose from!

Dive Bar – Must, Tabacco and Yeast

https://shipandsip.ca/collections/miller-lite-candles

Game Day Bar – Salted Peanut, Jalapeno & Cracked Leather

Beer Garden – Green Moss, Warm Pretzel, Cracked Wood & Sunburn

Candles are $25 and can be pre-ordered now here! Orders will be shipped by the end of April.

Glad they left out "Bar Carpet Smell"

- Katie Stanners

SOURCE: Miller Lite/News Wire