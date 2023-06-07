IN THE KNOW IN YEG: RUMI - EVERY HOMEOWNER'S BEST FRIEND

Introducing RUMI, the newest member of the ATCO Family! If you’re a homeowner they’re you’re one stop resource centre for all your home needs. They make home maintenance EASY! Put your mind at ease when thinking of all of the daunting tasks that come with being a homeowner. RUMI is there for you to make owning a home easy. From duct cleaning, to lawn care, painting to electrical, they're truly your one stop shop when you need help around the house. If you're a renter like myself, you can still take advantage of the services RUMI has to offer. They paired me with a RUMINEER aka Rumi Advisor who hooked me up with carpet cleaning sessions and window cleaning! My windows have never been so clean!



They’ve even got a special offer right now. When you sign up for an ATCO energy plan, you can get a credit of up to 250 dollars towards any RUMI service. Whatever job you need done in your home or condo, you know you can count on RUMI, part of the trusted ATCO Family. Cross off everything on your home's to-do list and give RUMI a call today! Alberta’s Best Home Service Professionals.



See a full list of RUMI services here!















