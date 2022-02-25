Indigenous Albertans Showing a Century of Ties & Unity to Ukrainian Canadians
This is incredibly impactful learning about the strength between these two communities. My heart feels warm, seeing two cultures who have faced many different periods of oppression and adversity, constantly showing support for one another.
This is one of the things I think social media can be incredibly useful for. Education and the power of support is very evident from these social media users. Indigenous populations in Alberta have generations of families and communities who have shown links, and cultural love for those of Ukrainian heritage.
I hope these posts and videos help you understand how Canadians everywhere are truly affected by the current war in Ukraine. It breaks my heart seeing these tragic, and unbelievable events unfold. I thank our Indigenous communities here in Alberta, for showing incredible support to Ukraine and Ukrainian Canadians. The ties between these two communities have founded a pillar of Alberta's culture.
I pray for the citizens of Ukraine, and hope for peace. - @mariah.mae
@jayroymakokis Prayers for Ukraine. #indigenoustiktok #nativetiktok #ukraine