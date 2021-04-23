Instagram launching a feature to stop cyber bullying and hate speech

I nstagram announced on Wednesday that they will be launching a new feature to prevent users from viewing abusive messages by filtering out offensive words, phrases and emojis on the app.

You will be able to choose which specific words you’d like to block. The filter will be found in your privacy settings and will allow you to include words, phrases and emojis that you want to block or avoid getting in your message requests.

The new feature should be out in the next couple weeks.

I think this is a great idea. I get my fair share of creepy and offensive messages on instagram so if I can filter them out and not have to see them I’m cool with that!

- Katie Stanners

More Details available on CTV News



