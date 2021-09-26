iHeartRadio

Interesting ‘The SuperMario Bros.’ Film Casting Announced

MARIOPRATT

 

If you have a handful of people in your mind who you’re thinking would be great to play characters in the SuperMario Bros. universe…...wipe it from your mind right now.

Casting was announced this week for a Mario Bros. film coming out December 2022, and it’s turning some heads.

 

  • Mario - Chris Pratt

  • Luigi - Charlie Day

  • Princess Peach - Anya Taylor-Joy

  • Bowser - Jack Black

  • Toad - Keegan Michael-Key

  • Donkey Kong - Seth Rogen

12

