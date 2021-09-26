Interesting ‘The SuperMario Bros.’ Film Casting Announced
If you have a handful of people in your mind who you’re thinking would be great to play characters in the SuperMario Bros. universe…...wipe it from your mind right now.
Casting was announced this week for a Mario Bros. film coming out December 2022, and it’s turning some heads.
Mario - Chris Pratt
Luigi - Charlie Day
Princess Peach - Anya Taylor-Joy
Bowser - Jack Black
Toad - Keegan Michael-Key
Donkey Kong - Seth Rogen
