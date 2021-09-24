It’s Deadmontons Grand Opening Weekend

It’s the spookiest time of the year! Deadmonton starts up today (Sept 24th) and has two haunted houses to check out this year.

Warped is the main haunted house in the warehouse inside and Dusk is a New Orleans inspired cemetery outside.

Deadmonton is located at 7031 Gateway Blvd.

This year they will be operating at 1/3 capacity so tickets are timed and in limited quantity. Masks are required.

Tickets and more details available here!