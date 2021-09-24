It’s Deadmontons Grand Opening Weekend
It’s the spookiest time of the year! Deadmonton starts up today (Sept 24th) and has two haunted houses to check out this year.
https://deadmontonhouse.com/
Warped is the main haunted house in the warehouse inside and Dusk is a New Orleans inspired cemetery outside.
If you’ve never been it is FREAKY! Here is last years video:
Deadmonton is located at 7031 Gateway Blvd.
This year they will be operating at 1/3 capacity so tickets are timed and in limited quantity. Masks are required.
