iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
22°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

It’s Deadmontons Grand Opening Weekend

https://www.facebook.com/deadmontonhouse

It’s the spookiest time of the year! Deadmonton starts up today (Sept 24th) and has two haunted houses to check out this year.

https://deadmontonhouse.com/

https://deadmontonhouse.com/

 

Warped is the main haunted house in the warehouse inside and Dusk is a New Orleans inspired cemetery outside.

If you’ve never been it is FREAKY! Here is last years video:

 

Deadmonton is located at 7031 Gateway Blvd.

This year they will be operating at 1/3 capacity so tickets are timed and in limited quantity. Masks are required.

 

Tickets and more details available here!

 

- Katie Stanners

 

 

12

Contests