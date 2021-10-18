It's Municipal Election Day in Edmonton today

Voting day is today (Monday, October 18 th ) and you can vote from 9am till 8pm at one of the 212 voting stations around the city. If you don’t know where your voting station is you can click HERE to find it.

To vote you need to be at least 18 years old, a Canadian Citizen and a resident of Edmonton on Election Day. Make sure to bring ID with you that has your name and address. Masks will also be mandatory.

Edmonton Transit Service is suspending it’s transit fare collection today to make access to voting stations more convenient as well.

