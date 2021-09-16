iHeartRadio

It's true! A Harry Potter quiz show is coming soon

Unsplash: Rhii Photography

Think you are the ultimate Potterhead as the kids say? Well now it is time to prove it. A Harry Potter quiz show is making it's way to your television screens! Are you ready?  

Helen Mirren is set to host the show that is being created by WarnerMedia. 

The show will be called Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses 

It will air first on Cartoon Network, TBS, and then stream on HBO Max (likely Crave in Canada if possible)

The air date has not been determined yet! But it will be to mark the 20 year celebration of the film! 

