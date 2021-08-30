Jake Paul claims he has now retired from boxing
It is 2021 and I cannot believe I am even writing about this guy - but apparently his PPV drew huge numbers... So let's go.
Following his win over Woodley on Sunday night, Jake Paul took to twitter to claim he is retiring from boxing or could it all be a marketing ploy?
Who knows? Fighters do this all the time. If he is indeed retiring please do not tell me how much money he made off of these fights.
Paul would retire with a 4-0 record.
Updated status:— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021
Retired boxer