Jason Kenney announces new plan to lift restrictions

YourAlberta YouTube

For a full LENGTHY breakdown head to the AHS website here: https://www.alberta.ca/covid-19-public-health-actions.aspx

Alberta will enter Step 1 on February 9. The following changes will come into effect at that time, unless otherwise stated. Restrictions Exemption Program removed, along with most associated restrictions. Capacity limits in large facilities and entertainment venues (500+) remain in place, but food and beverages now allowed in seats. Capacity limits for locations not covered under the REP program are removed. Mandatory masking requirements removed for: children 12 and under in all settings as of February 14 children and youth in schools for any age as of February 14 Alberta will enter

Step 2 starting on March 1, if hospitalizations are trending downwards. At that time, the following measures will be updated. Any remaining school requirements removed (for example: Kindergarten to grade 6 cohorting). Youth screening activities for entertainment and sport activities removed Capacity on all large venues and entertainment venues lifted. Indoor and outdoor social gathering limits lifted. Mandatory work-from-home requirements lifted. Indoor masking no longer required.

The timeline for Alberta entering Step 3 is to be determined and will depend on hospitalization rates continuing to trend downward. COVID-specific continuing care measures removed. Mandatory isolation removed (becomes a recommendation only).

