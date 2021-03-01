Jasper Park Lodge Offering 50 Percent Off Room Bookings for One Week

The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge is slightly backpedaling it’s cancellations it rolled out after THEY got cancelled on by ABC. Earlier this year it was confirmed that the Bachelorette was fully booking out the JPL for it’s upcoming season, however it fell through because of COVID regulations.

Now after Jasper Park Lodge totally cleared it’s vacancy, they’re looking to fill it again with their Alberta Resident Flash sale! Here’s the catch though, you must complete your booking by March 7th 2021, you essentially have a week to get your plans in order. And the stay has to occur between now and April 30th, take a look below for more details.

https://www.jasper-park-lodge.com/offers/best-resort-offers/ab-resident-flash-sale/