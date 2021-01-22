iHeartRadio

JoJo Siwa Came Out in the Cutest Way on Twitter

JOJO

 

Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa shares her life with her millions of fans across social media, and has a wildly successful brand and show with Disney, and she’s only 17!

However, she hadn’t shared one part about her life until a few days ago.

She posted a TikTok video lipsyncing to the bridge of Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’, which led to questions from her fans about her sexuality, wondering if that was her way of coming out!


Watch:

 

 

@itsjojosiwa

 

♬ Born This Way Lady Gaga - johanna

 

She then confirmed on Twitter by wearing an adorable shirt that her cousin got her and posting a picture of it!

 

 

(The photo shows JoJo Siwa pointing to a shirt that says “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.")

And of course, all of Lil Nas X's tweets are golden. Including this one:

 

