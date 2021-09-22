Jones Soda brings back the ‘Turkey and Gravy Soda’ for a limited time

Is it just me or does this your stomach feel queasy? I don’t remember this from a decade ago... maybe my brain blocked it out because I didn’t want to remember but it’s BAAAACK and just in time for Fall and Thanksgiving. I mean I love turkey and gravy but cold and in a bottle just isn’t my thing.

The Turkey and Gravy Jones Soda was first released in 2003. There is only a limited amount 35,000 bottles across the country so if you want one make sure you buy one if you see it. I promise to leave them on the shelves for you. Will you try it?

- Katie Stanners

SOURCE: Daily Hive