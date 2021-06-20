July 1st Fireworks Are a Go in YEG

Everyone’s been biting their nails in anticipation. Will there be fireworks this year for Canada Day?

Well, coming off of Jason Kenney’s announcement that Alberta will be opening back up without capacity restrictions on events (be it musical, sports, etc.), the City of Edmonton announced that July 1st fireworks will be happening downtown.

And GET THIS: they’re gonna be shooting the fireworks higher into the sky so that more people downtown can see them. I didn’t realize they could do that. I thought they could only shoot them *so* high and you were SOL if you sat at a spot near trees. Why hasn't this been done before?

Just a little bit bitter about that.

11pm, July 1st make sure you’re masked up and social distancing if you’re going out, as we want to keep the people who are unable to get vaccinated safe as well.

