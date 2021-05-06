Here's something fun to check out this Spring/Summer!

Jurassic Forest is now open for the 2021 season. It's just North of Edmonton in the Gibbons/Bon Accord area.

My daughter LOVES this place. She asks to go back at least once a week. I went with my parents and her last year and it was really fun and it felt safe. They teach you about all kinds of dinosaurs and bugs. Moving exhibits. It's a pretty fun place.

You have to book your time slot online on their website. They are open every day from 9am till 7pm. Masks obviously mandatory. Make sure to go prepared with bug spray, sunscreen, water and weather appropriate clothes.

- Katie Stanners

