'Karen's Diner a Pop-Up Dining Experience is Coming to Edmonton'


https://www.imjustagirl16.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Karens-Diner-Sheffield-review-scaled-e1656332389383.jpg

In May we'll get a diner with great food but with service at a Karen rudeness level!

 

A 1950s diner that serves floats, burgers, and whatever else a diner serves with service from waiters that will be sure to make your visit nothing but miserable!

 

It'll be a strange but excitingly fun experience PLUS if your name is Karen (with proof of ID) you'll get a free drink!

 

Bookings are required with the pop up dining experience happening in the Canadian Brewhouse running from May 6 to 14!

 

Grab some pals and get ready for a night of some strange fun and awful service! - @Caitlynlepp 

 

