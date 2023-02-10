'Karen's Diner a Pop-Up Dining Experience is Coming to Edmonton'
In May we'll get a diner with great food but with service at a Karen rudeness level!
A 1950s diner that serves floats, burgers, and whatever else a diner serves with service from waiters that will be sure to make your visit nothing but miserable!
It'll be a strange but excitingly fun experience PLUS if your name is Karen (with proof of ID) you'll get a free drink!
Bookings are required with the pop up dining experience happening in the Canadian Brewhouse running from May 6 to 14!
Grab some pals and get ready for a night of some strange fun and awful service! - @Caitlynlepp