Kids Animated Show ‘Arthur’ Wraps up After 25 Seasons
Remember this show that you probably watched and now maybe have shown your own kids?
After 25 seasons, Arthur finally grows up in the series finale “All Grown Up” where they fast forward 20 years and show the characters in their adult life. Arthur even has facial hair and becomes a graphic novelist!
The finale is set to show kids that “What makes them special could turn into their career”
An emotional ending to a very inspiring show for all these years, and another chapter of childhood comes to a close!
Nearly all the residents of Elwood City get a peek at their future:— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 22, 2022
• Arthur’s sister, D.W., is now a traffic cop
• Buster is a teacher
• Francine runs a sneaker company
• Muffy is running for mayor
• Binky is an enthusiastic weatherman
• George manages the Sugar Bowl pic.twitter.com/jL6uCb8xwD