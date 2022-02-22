iHeartRadio

Kids Animated Show ‘Arthur’ Wraps up After 25 Seasons

https://ca-times.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/50c8350/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3840x2160+0+0/resize/840x473!/format/webp/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fcalifornia-times-brightspot.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fda%2F6b%2F3f8311db4bac99dec009aa7d08a4%2Far255b-150-013.png

 

 

Remember this show that you probably watched and now maybe have shown your own kids?


After 25 seasons, Arthur finally grows up in the series finale “All Grown Up” where they fast forward 20 years and show the characters in their adult life. Arthur even has facial hair and becomes a graphic novelist!

 

The finale is set to show kids that “What makes them special could turn into their career” 

 

An emotional ending to a very inspiring show for all these years, and another chapter of childhood comes to a close!

 

