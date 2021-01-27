Kraft Dinner Canada offering up sweet candy version for Valentines Day
Yup you read that right!
Kraft Dinner Canada is showing off a new bright pink, sweet, candy version of their popular dish.
Would you be down to try this? Would it be a good Valentines Day Gift?
It appears the only way to get a box is to enter their contest.
It’s cheesy. It’s sweet. Oh, and it’s completely pink. It’s #CandyKD, here just for Valentine’s Day. Sweet talk us below with a one-liner or love note and you could get a free box. Rules: https://t.co/cLKd6TKiTY pic.twitter.com/Lp4sAZdUCG— Kraft Dinner (@kraftdinner) January 27, 2021