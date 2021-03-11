LA Family Owned Yogurt Shop Booming After Meghan Markle Mention

For those of you who didn’t watch the jaw dropping interview with Prince Harry, Meghan & Oprah, I won’t reveal too much, but the interview gave us an opportunity to truly learn more about Meghans personal life and upbringing.

There was a point in the interview where Meghan mentioned her early working life, and recalled her first ever job at the age of 13 - working at ‘Humphrey Yogart’. She went on to say in the interview how thankful she was to learn the value of hard work and to be thankful to god for the life experience she’s had from a young age. She touched on the positive memories she had from those early years working there and ever since that mention business is booming for the family owned shop.

The original owners of Humphrey Yogart saw a swarm of new customers outside its last remaining location this weekend in Sherman Oaks LA. According to TMZ - their usual line up of 50 customers jumped to 200 people. What a fabulous story! Take a look at what Meghan said about it in the clip of the interview below. - @mariah.mae