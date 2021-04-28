iHeartRadio

La Pizza Week YEG: 'Za for Ya

shourav-sheikh-a66sGfOnnqQ-unsplash

 

Finding the best spot for takeout in the city can be hard. Well, you can narrow it down for yourself by checking out the grub available for La Pizza Week 2021!

 

From the same people who brought you La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week, VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE ‘ZA. 

 

A few I’ve got my eye on are the Punjabi Pizza from Pizza 38, the Blueberry Pizza from The Parlour Italian Kitchen & Bar, and ‘Nonna’s Nightmare’ from The Hallway Cafe & Takeaway.

 

Click HERE for a LIST of all 25 places participating, AND their delicious pizza creations. 

 

La Pizza week is happening May 1-7 so choose your faves and call the restaurant and order in advance and grab your curbside pickup!

