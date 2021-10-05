iHeartRadio

Landmark Cinemas launches rewards program with free tier

https://www.landmarkcinemas.com/extras/

Landmark Extras is finally here and will battle head to head against Cineplex's Cineclub. Will you be joining one of the two movie clubs/reward programs?

CineClub was launched a few weeks back and Landmark is right behind with the launch of their Landmark Extras program just in time for big releases like Dune, and No Time to Die.

Get more of what you love – free movies and concession items, invitations to exclusive screenings, special events and more. There are three rewarding programs to choose from that get you something EXTRA with every movie purchase* you make.

Free to sign up for the base level membership (acting like a points card) you can upgrade further for more rewards. The rewards are nothing to bat an eye at either, with the free movie admission credits rolling over into the next month with their $9.99 per month pass. The 20$ yearly pass and the free membership also boast the offer of FREE Refills on Large Popcorn and Large Fountain Drinks. 

