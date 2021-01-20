LaPoutine week coming to Edmonton Feb 1 - 7

Local restaurants will be competing for best poutine in the YEG! The best part is you can do it all through delivery!

Feb 1 - 7 resteraunts across Canadian cities will compete to have the best poutine in their city! Edmonton resteraunts have registered (still open BTW) to showcase their best original poutine creations and compete with each other to be crowned the champion!

How it works? LaPoutine Week will update their website with a list of poutines you can get from local YEG eaterys while staying socially distant!

Once you've had one you liked best you are encouraged to go online and vote! https://www.lapoutineweek.com/



Participating locations in Edmonton should be announced in the coming weeks.

It is a great way to get out and support local! Here are some of the creations from the past.