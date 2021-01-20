iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

LaPoutine week coming to Edmonton Feb 1 - 7

LaPoutineWeek IG

Local restaurants will be competing for best poutine in the YEG! The best part is you can do it all through delivery!

Feb 1 - 7 resteraunts across Canadian cities will compete to have the best poutine in their city! Edmonton resteraunts have registered (still open BTW) to showcase their best original poutine creations and compete with each other to be crowned the champion!

How it works? LaPoutine Week will update their website with a list of poutines you can get from local YEG eaterys while staying socially distant!
Once you've had one you liked best you are encouraged to go online and vote! https://www.lapoutineweek.com/

Participating locations in Edmonton should be announced in the coming weeks.

It is a great way to get out and support local! Here are some of the creations from the past. 

Contests