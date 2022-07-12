iHeartRadio

‘Leopard’ Opening Up in Edmonton

https://www.instagram.com/p/CakuCemP7K8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 

A brand new pizzeria and bar opens up in Edmonton TODAY!!

 

Wine and pizza are the perfect pairing and with Leopard opening up you can enjoy some quality food and great hangs.

 

Not only is Leopard serving pizza and wine but they also hand make their own soft serve ice cream! Did I mention there’s also beer?

 

Pizza, Wine, Beer, AND ice cream!! It seriously can’t get any better than this.

 

Leopard is located in the West Block in the Glenora neighborhood! 

 

They are only doing walk-ins until they get into their groove so make sure you dash and get a table early cause I have a feeling tables will be going fast! - @caitlynlepp

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leopard 🐆 (@leopardyeg)

