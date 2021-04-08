LeVar Burton voices support for himself to host Jeopardy
The Reading Rainbow host and Star Trek actor has received a massive fan push to take over the role on the historic and legendary game show. Would you like to see LeVar host?
LeVar recently shared the fan petition on his personal twitter. If you would like to see LeVar take over the role you can find and sign the petition below.
#RIPAlexTrebek
Leaving this here in the event the powers that be are listening... https://t.co/xB3x8atDCv— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 6, 2021