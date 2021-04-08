iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

LeVar Burton voices support for himself to host Jeopardy

Change.org https://www.change.org/p/sony-pictures-entertainment-levar-burton-should-be-the-next-host-of-jeopardy

The Reading Rainbow host and Star Trek actor has received a massive fan push to take over the role on the historic and legendary game show. Would you like to see LeVar host? 

LeVar recently shared the fan petition on his personal twitter. If you would like to see LeVar take over the role you can find and sign the petition below.

#RIPAlexTrebek 

Contests