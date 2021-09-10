Lil Nas X and Elton John looking Stylish for Uber Eats Kat https://youtu.be/asyOv_YhY1Q I think giant feathers and glasses suits Nas so well. Elton John and Lil Nas X, both style icons. -@kat_nyk 🐥🌈 pic.twitter.com/byxGWKzBKU— MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 9, 2021 West Edmonton Mall's Virtual Land Opens This Weekend Watch YEG Mural Masterpieces Being Made w/ Live Music This weekend!!! Get your date or your pals and go enjoy the beautiful artworks being made by the most talented of Edmonton, along with cool people and cool drinks! Steve from Blue's Clues has a Message for You Any millennial or Gen Z who grew up watching Blue's Clues was DEVASTATED when Steve left for college! Gateway to the Stars starts at Elk Island National Park next week The Gateway to the Stars event starts at Elk Island National Park next week and runs till the end of October. A great night of star gazing and possibly seeing the northern lights. LISTEN: Edmonton man confused by disappearing green lights in the sky Aurora Borealis located entirely in YOUR KITCHEN? May I see it? Watch: Star Studded Cast in “Don’t Look UP” Trailer Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence is the duo I didn’t know I needed Vanilla Coke is back in stores in Canada The old faithful has returned once again to sit on the glistening store shelves for your desires to come true. ‘Bird’ Scooters Popping Up on St. Albert Streets The popular e-scooter brand has made its way into surrounding Edmonton areas Tim Hortons brings back Roll Up to Win again this year and every Roll wins Tim Hortons is bringing back the Roll Up to Win contest again this year. This is the second time ever that guests have been able to Roll Up twice in the same year. 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Virgin Radio's $5K-A-Day Virgin Radio's Patio Patrol! Win a One Year Membership to Planet Fitness!