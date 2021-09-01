iHeartRadio

Limited Edition 100 Pack Nude Vodka Sodas available in Western Canada

https://www.instagram.com/nudebeverages/

 

Vancouver based Nude Beverages has put out a limited edition 100 pack for it’s Vodka sodas. They’ll be available across Western Canada to start and will feature seven of their most popular flavours: Classic Lime, Black Cherry, Raspberry Lemon, Peach, Cranberry Raspberry, Mandarin and Watermelon.

 

I don’t know why I laughed so hard at this. Maybe it’s because I imagined a friend and I trying to carry it in to a party or on to the beach? Seems like a lot and probably pretty heavy but people on instagram on instagram seem stoked!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nude (@nudebeverages)

I mean maybe with summer ending a 100 pack is what we need to get us through the cold weather? Maybe LOL!

 

- Katie Stanners

 

SOURCE: Daily Hive

 

 

