Limited Edition 100 Pack Nude Vodka Sodas available in Western Canada

Vancouver based Nude Beverages has put out a limited edition 100 pack for it’s Vodka sodas. They’ll be available across Western Canada to start and will feature seven of their most popular flavours: Classic Lime, Black Cherry, Raspberry Lemon, Peach, Cranberry Raspberry, Mandarin and Watermelon.

I don’t know why I laughed so hard at this. Maybe it’s because I imagined a friend and I trying to carry it in to a party or on to the beach? Seems like a lot and probably pretty heavy but people on instagram on instagram seem stoked!

I mean maybe with summer ending a 100 pack is what we need to get us through the cold weather? Maybe LOL!

- Katie Stanners

SOURCE: Daily Hive