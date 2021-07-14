iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Listen: Alberta Vaccine Lottery Update includes Lifetime Hunting License & More

VIA : flickr

 

The “Outdoor Adventure Vaccine Lottery” is now a thing… 

Not going to lie these are pretty sweet prizes - check it out 

 

Prizes include:

  • winner's choice of a special harvest hunting license

  • lifetime hunting license

  • lifetime sport fishing license

  • Alberta Parks camping experiences

  • Canmore Nordic Centre season skip passes.

  • annual Kananaskis Conservation Pass

If you’re wanting to enter the Alberta Vaccine Lottery click here. - @mariah.mae

 

 

 

 

  • image.jpg?t=1626285350&size=Large

    Listen: Alberta Vaccine Lottery Update includes Lifetime Hunting License & More


    Kananaskis, full camping? UM yes? - @mariah.mae 
12

Contests