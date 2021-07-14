Listen: Alberta Vaccine Lottery Update includes Lifetime Hunting License & More
The “Outdoor Adventure Vaccine Lottery” is now a thing…
Prizes include:
winner's choice of a special harvest hunting license
lifetime hunting license
lifetime sport fishing license
Alberta Parks camping experiences
Canmore Nordic Centre season skip passes.
annual Kananaskis Conservation Pass
If you’re wanting to enter the Alberta Vaccine Lottery click here. - @mariah.mae
