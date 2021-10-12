LISTEN: Alex wins 'Who Wants To Be A Thousandaire' Ty Jordan Alex is now $1000 dollars richer!!! It came down to the wire too! A real buzzer beater!!! Would you have got all 10 correct? Make sure you listen weekdays at 4:30PM with @ImTyJordan. WATCH: SCREAM is back - see the new trailer now What's your favourite scary movie? What to Know Before Watching 'Squid Game' This show is blowing up globally, and here are some things for you before you watch it! WATCH: Cardi B Marries Couple on 'Cardi Tries' On her show Cardi Tries, Cardi B can now say she can do weddings...as the officiant! Take a Ghost Tour and Find Most Haunted Spots in Old Strathcona The best for a spooky hangout/date/outing while the weather is still crispy in the autumn! Bachelor in Paradise Canada starts on Sunday The premiere of Bachelor in Paradise Canada is happening this Sunday. Connor McDavid in New Commercial with Hal & Joanne from ‘Body Break’ This is phenomenal Zodiac Killer has been identified according to investigators Well this was not the plot twist I expected to get in 2021. If you are a true crime fan, I guess get ready for a million billion podcasts about this in the next few days...Or years.. 2022 Edmonton Police Canine Calendar Now Available Funds for the calendar will directly go back to the Edmonton Police Service foundation Skittles changing a skittle flavor in their original pack Skittles is changing one of the flavours in their original pack. 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Virgin Radio's $5K-A-Day The $20K Ultimate Home Furniture Makeover Courtesy of Konto Furniture Win Your Way In To Shawn Mendes!