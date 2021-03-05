Listen: Edmonton Model Cast in Drake's New Music Video “What’s Next’

Ardrianna Annalesia grew up in Edmonton - starting her modelling career in the YEG and now she’s living in Toronto, really living up to the Drizzy mentality of ‘started at the bottom now we here’.

Drake’s “WHAT’S NEXT” dropped last night 12 am, the song is a banger, absolute fire as we all expected from Mr. Champagne Papi himself. The fabulous thing about this track is how proud Drake is to showcase Toronto and his love for Canada!

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Ardrianna for a couple years now, she’s SLAYED the modelling game in Alberta and has had the opportunity to work modelling in New York, Toronto & South Africa.