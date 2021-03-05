Listen: Edmonton Model Cast in Drake's New Music Video “What’s Next’
Ardrianna Annalesia grew up in Edmonton - starting her modelling career in the YEG and now she’s living in Toronto, really living up to the Drizzy mentality of ‘started at the bottom now we here’.
Drake’s “WHAT’S NEXT” dropped last night 12 am, the song is a banger, absolute fire as we all expected from Mr. Champagne Papi himself. The fabulous thing about this track is how proud Drake is to showcase Toronto and his love for Canada!
I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Ardrianna for a couple years now, she’s SLAYED the modelling game in Alberta and has had the opportunity to work modelling in New York, Toronto & South Africa.
We decided to chat about the support Drake gives to black female models in a very competitive underrepresented community in the moddelling industry. Also about his love for the city, PLUS he apparently has a very unique daily routine, the guy wakes up at 6 PM DAILY? No word of a lie, listen to what Ardianna has to say about her experience on the music video, and spill the tea about Drake's mansion. And all the way from Edmonton, we’re so proud of you girl! Get after it!
