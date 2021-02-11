LISTEN: NHL Delays Edmonton Oilers Game in Montreal & Puljujarvi Out of Lineup
The Edmonton Oilers are on the road - and are scheduled to take on the Montreal Canadians tonight, however confirmed via NHL Public Relations they announced a schedule update due to delayed COVID-19 test results.
Statement from the @NHL on tonight’s @EdmontonOilers - @CanadiensMTL game start time. pic.twitter.com/YCqMQamJCd— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 11, 2021
LISTEN - TSN 1260’s @matthewiwanyk confirms Jesse Puljujarvi will be out of the Oilers lineup for tonight.
-
LISTEN - TSN 1260’s @matthewiwanyk confirms Jesse Puljujarvi will be out of the Oilers lineup for tonight
The Edmonton Oilers are on the road - and are scheduled to take on the Montreal Canadians tonight, however confirmed via NHL Public Relations they announced a schedule update due to delayed COVID-19 test results.