LISTEN: NHL Delays Edmonton Oilers Game in Montreal & Puljujarvi Out of Lineup

VIA : edmontonoilers

The Edmonton Oilers are on the road - and are scheduled to take on the Montreal Canadians tonight, however confirmed via NHL Public Relations they announced a schedule update due to delayed COVID-19 test results.

LISTEN - TSN 1260’s @matthewiwanyk  confirms Jesse Puljujarvi will be out of the Oilers lineup for tonight.  

@mariah.mae
 

  image.jpg?t=1613075772&size=Large

