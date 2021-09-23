iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

LISTEN: One unvaxxed Oiler will lose out on a lot of money

Provided by TSN1260

The report has been confirmed by multiple outlets. What does it all mean? In roughly 60ish seconds the audio clip below should break it down and answer some questions for you. 

Connor Halley from TSN 1260 joins Ty Jordan to breakdown the Oilers upcoming preseason game and to simplify/breakdown the confirmed reports of one unvaccinated player on the roster. 

12

Contests