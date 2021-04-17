Look at Prince Philip’s Pimped Out Land Rover Hearse

As reported to the Daily Mail, Prince Philip had mentioned in the past that concerning his wishes upon his death, he said “just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor.”
And they did just that!
Prince Philip was taken to Windsor Castle in a modified Land Rover that he had picked out 18 years ago, and helped design.
The Rover was painted a special shade of green that’s reserved only for the Rovers that the army uses, as a nod to Prince Philip’s service. Also, the back cab was modified to be open-air, to carry his casket.