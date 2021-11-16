Marmot Basin opens Thursday - offering discount on lift tickets
The press release just got sent off today! Better tag your powder pals and tell them "ITTTTTTTTTT'S TIMEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!" The one good thing about Winter is finally here!
Marmot Basin sent out this press release today which also details they will be doing a 40% off lift tickets for the time being as well.
MARMOT BASIN OPENS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH
Storm System Delivers 66 cm of Snow Since November 11th
It’s been a BIG week for snowfall and it couldn’t have come at a better time! Marmot Basin has received 66 cm of new snow since November 11th and 105 cm in total so far this season. The natural snow, combined with ongoing snowmaking on the lower mountain runs will make for some excellent conditions come opening day.
Three lifts will be operating and 11 runs will be open in the lower area. Grooming crews are out packing the snow in the upper mountain while the safety operations team is busy setting up fences and signs to get more of the mountain open as soon as possible.
Lift ticket prices will be reduced by 40% and are subject to change at any time as more lifts and runs open.
We are off to a great start and look forward to welcoming skiers and snowboarders back to the slopes!
Visit our website often at www.skimarmot.com for updates, more information, and to familiarize yourself with our safety protocols.