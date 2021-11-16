Marmot Basin opens Thursday - offering discount on lift tickets

MARMOT BASIN OPENS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH

Storm System Delivers 66 cm of Snow Since November 11th

It’s been a BIG week for snowfall and it couldn’t have come at a better time! Marmot Basin has received 66 cm of new snow since November 11th and 105 cm in total so far this season. The natural snow, combined with ongoing snowmaking on the lower mountain runs will make for some excellent conditions come opening day.

Three lifts will be operating and 11 runs will be open in the lower area. Grooming crews are out packing the snow in the upper mountain while the safety operations team is busy setting up fences and signs to get more of the mountain open as soon as possible.