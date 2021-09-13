Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye | Official Trailer | Disney+ Andy_Captain https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VYb3B1ETlk This trailer got me excited for another marvel series and Christmas at the same time. Fancy Women Bike Ride this Sunday Dress as fancy as you like, bring your bike, and have FUN. WATCH: Rihanna Drops Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Vol. 3 Teaser Rihanna's sexy impowering fashion show performances are to die for. GEARS Puppy Yoga this Weekend in YEG Stretch out, relax, be happy and hang with the pups. Doja Cat Does Grease: You're the One I Want In a brand new Pepsi ad, Grease gets the flavour of a Doja remix. West Edmonton Mall's Virtual Land Opens This Weekend Lil Nas X and Elton John looking Stylish for Uber Eats If you wanted to see two pinnacles of queer style looking fab together, look no further. Watch YEG Mural Masterpieces Being Made w/ Live Music This weekend!!! Get your date or your pals and go enjoy the beautiful artworks being made by the most talented of Edmonton, along with cool people and cool drinks! Steve from Blue's Clues has a Message for You Any millennial or Gen Z who grew up watching Blue's Clues was DEVASTATED when Steve left for college! Gateway to the Stars starts at Elk Island National Park next week The Gateway to the Stars event starts at Elk Island National Park next week and runs till the end of October. A great night of star gazing and possibly seeing the northern lights. 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Virgin Radio's $5K-A-Day Win a One Year Membership to Planet Fitness! Virgin Radio's Pick The Hits