McPizza? McRib? McDonald's bringing an item back from retirement
McDonald's Canada is teasing bringing back an old menu item out of retirement? What are your guesses? I am pretty firm it is going to be the McRib! I mean we saw it come back in the states a little while ago!
Plenty of people are clamoring for the McPizza but to be honest I think that ship has sailed. You can find the original tweet below!
Best guess is McRib or a frozen Summer treat.
WHAT’S IN THE VAAAAULT?— McDonald's 🇨🇦💜 (@McDonaldsCanada) April 30, 2021
A tasty 🇨🇦 treat is coming out of retirement and back to McDonald’s on May 11. Can you guess what it is? pic.twitter.com/aCaePKKcbi