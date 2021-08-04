iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
15°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Megan Thee Stallion’s ASL Interpreter Signs WAP

meg

 

In live music over the past few years, it’s been awesome to see more Sign Language interpreters showing up at music festivals and signing your fave songs, so that EVERYONE (including those hard of hearing) can enjoy the music all the same!

And Megan Thee Stallion’s set at Lollapalooza this weekend was no different:

12

Contests