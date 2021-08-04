Megan Thee Stallion’s ASL Interpreter Signs WAP
In live music over the past few years, it’s been awesome to see more Sign Language interpreters showing up at music festivals and signing your fave songs, so that EVERYONE (including those hard of hearing) can enjoy the music all the same!
And Megan Thee Stallion’s set at Lollapalooza this weekend was no different:
EXCUSE ME BUT THE SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETER DURING MEGAN’S PERFORMANCE OF WAP MUST BE SEEN pic.twitter.com/6p590p5YS2— Alexa Lisitza (@AlexaLisitza) August 3, 2021
What part of sign language school is this part? pic.twitter.com/mjEtbDHXzY— matt (@MattKwiat) August 3, 2021