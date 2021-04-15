Met Gala 2021 Theme Revealed

It’s one of the biggest nights in fashion and celebrity. Everyone who’s anyone gets invited to the annual Met Gala, organized by Vogue.

So it’s a big deal. And it was a big deal last year when they postponed and eventually cancelled the Met Gala. (This year there will be a lot of COVID precautions, providing that government restrictions and even place to have it all work out. Nothing's certain in post-pandemic world.)

BUT IT’S BACK.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala has been announced as a two-parter; firstly In America: A Lexicon of Fashion that will feature contemporary designers, thus “putting the institution’s stamp of approval” on designers lucky enough to be featured at the gala. The party will take place on September 13, 2021

Secondly, there’s set to be the part two - In America: An Anthology of Fashion. This theme centres on “300 years of historical narratives - both personal and political - according to the New York Times.

And the Internet is already roasting the decision...as well as reminiscing on past celebrity looks for the gala, along with some cheeky predictions about what people will wear.